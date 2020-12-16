Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Jharkhand schools to reopen for class 10 to 12 students from today

Jharkhand schools to reopen for class 10 to 12 students from today

Regular classes for students of class 10 to class 12 will resume from December 16 in Jharkhand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Office of Banna Gupta, State Minister for Disaster Management Department.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 09:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Ranchi

(Representative)

Regular classes for students of class 10 to class 12 will resume from December 16 in Jharkhand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Office of Banna Gupta, State Minister for Disaster Management Department.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the disaster management department chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren where Gupta was also present. Besides this, medical, dental, and nursing colleges have also been allowed to resume work. Moreover, government training institutes will also be opened.

The state government has also directed to continue the facility of online education.Around 200 people are allowed to participate in religious places and rituals or events. At present, the government has decided to keep swimming bridges, parks, and cinema houses closed.It was also decided to provide a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh to the deceased in the road accident.

The compensation amount will be given by the Disaster Management Department.The government has given permission to 300 people to participate in events like marriage on an open ground, while 200 people are allowed for an event inside the hotel or a banquet hall. (ANI)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
by Anirban Guha Roy
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Catwalk on a sand dune - Saint Laurent takes distancing in its stride
by Reuters | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Over 100,000 people signed up for Covid vaccination in Saudi Arabia on Day 1
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Missing girl’s skeleton recovered from construction site in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar
by Jaykishan Sharma
Kartik Aaryan opens up about how he handled Love Aaj Kal’s failure
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.