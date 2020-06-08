Sections
Home / Education / JIBS starts online initiatives on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ and ‘Learning in Isolation’

JIBS starts online initiatives on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ and ‘Learning in Isolation’

During the online sessions Dr. Sahni explained the barriers and challenges to learning in isolation and explored potential solutions to overcome the same.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )

In a bid to assist children in acquiring new skills and pursue their interests during the current pandemic, a webinar series on “Learning in Isolation” was initiated by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Director Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS). In a press release issued on Monday, the varsity said that over a dozen sessions were conducted with teachers and parents of various schools across India which were attended by more than 3000 participants.

During the online sessions Dr. Sahni explained the barriers and challenges to learning in isolation and explored potential solutions to overcome the same.

Also, with an aim to aware teachers & school leaders about different aspects affecting mental health during the current lockdown, another webinar titled ‘Emotional Well Being & Stress Management During Times Of Covid-19’ was organized by Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) on May 25. The session facilitated by Dr. Sahni was attended by about 400 participants.

The main aim of the seminar was to identify the roadblocks to our mental wellbeing and possible ways to overcome them. As the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to unfold, people often feel anxious and stressed as the developments rapidly change. The focus of the webinar was to learn techniques to manage this stress arising out of the pandemic.



Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni explained the need for proper training and counselling that would eventually help to alleviate the stress among populace more effectively and rapidly.

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with Centre for Wellness and Counselling Services (CWCS) of OP Jindal Global University also started a weekly webinar series on ‘Mental Health and Wellness’. The collaboration aims at finding practical methods to alleviate stress related issues during the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. All the webinars received enthusiastic online participation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC has not lived up to its own principles in J&K
Jun 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Four militants killed in south Kashmir ‘s Pinjora village
Jun 08, 2020 18:23 IST
Will fight for it, won’t let it go: Prannoy on Arjuna Award nomination
Jun 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Jun 08, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.