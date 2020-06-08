JIBS starts online initiatives on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ and ‘Learning in Isolation’

In a bid to assist children in acquiring new skills and pursue their interests during the current pandemic, a webinar series on “Learning in Isolation” was initiated by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Director Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS). In a press release issued on Monday, the varsity said that over a dozen sessions were conducted with teachers and parents of various schools across India which were attended by more than 3000 participants.

During the online sessions Dr. Sahni explained the barriers and challenges to learning in isolation and explored potential solutions to overcome the same.

Also, with an aim to aware teachers & school leaders about different aspects affecting mental health during the current lockdown, another webinar titled ‘Emotional Well Being & Stress Management During Times Of Covid-19’ was organized by Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) on May 25. The session facilitated by Dr. Sahni was attended by about 400 participants.

The main aim of the seminar was to identify the roadblocks to our mental wellbeing and possible ways to overcome them. As the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to unfold, people often feel anxious and stressed as the developments rapidly change. The focus of the webinar was to learn techniques to manage this stress arising out of the pandemic.

Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni explained the need for proper training and counselling that would eventually help to alleviate the stress among populace more effectively and rapidly.

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with Centre for Wellness and Counselling Services (CWCS) of OP Jindal Global University also started a weekly webinar series on ‘Mental Health and Wellness’. The collaboration aims at finding practical methods to alleviate stress related issues during the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. All the webinars received enthusiastic online participation.