JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020 declared at jipmer.edu.in

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020. (Screengrab)

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry on Saturday declared the result of the MD/MS entrance examination on its official website.

JIPMER conducted the MD/MS entrance examination for the July session on June 21, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.



How to check JIPMER results 2020:



1. Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads “JIPMER RESULTS for MD/MS COURSES (JULY- 2020 SESSION)”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Download and take a print out of your JIPMER results 2020 for future reference.

