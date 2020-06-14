JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar

Sections
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) has extended the deadline to apply for recruitment against 138 vacancies of faculty posts in AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana till July 24. Earlier, the deadline was June 12. Full details here.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) has extended the deadline to apply for recruitment against 138 vacancies of faculty posts in AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana till July 24. Earlier, the deadline was June 12. Now, aspirants can apply online at jipmer.edu.in till 5 pm of July 24.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar (Telangana), an Autonomous Institution, established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). JIPMER, Puducherry has been designated its Mentor Institute.

There are a total of 20 vacancies for the post of professor, 22 for additional professor, 33 for associate professor and 63 for assistant professor in 19 departments. The departments include anatomy, biochemical, physiology, pharmacology, forensic medicine and toxicology, microbiology, paediatrics etc.

Pay Scale:



Professor: Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900 /- per month and other allowances as admissible



Additional Professor: Level 13A2 (148200 – 211400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,48,200/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Associate Professor: Level 13A1 (138300 – 209200) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,38,300/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Assistant Professor:Level 12 (101500 – 167400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,01,500/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Educational Qualification, medical and non medical experience for each post and department varies. Read the official notification for more details.

JIPMER had issued the official advertisement for recruitment on May 1. However, in a latest notice issued by JIPMER, the required essential qualification of non-medical for the departments of anatomy and biochemistry has been amended. The changes in the essential qualification can be checked here.

