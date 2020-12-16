Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link

JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes, on its official website- jipmer.edu.in

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 out

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes, on its official website. Candidates can download their JIPMER PG rank letters for the January session from jipmer.edu.in

Direct link to download rank letters

How to download JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letters:

Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Under the latest announcements section, click on the rank letter link

Key in your user ID and password to login

Your JIPMER PG 2021 rank letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body elections matter
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Haryana health minister in ICU after lung infection due to Covid
by HT Correspondent
Shakeela trailer: An honest account into making of an adult star
by HT Entertainment Desk
Malaika shows how to effortlessly nail Yoga’s ‘miracle asana’ - side plank
by Zarafshan Shiraz
JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.