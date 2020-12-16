JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes, on its official website. Candidates can download their JIPMER PG rank letters for the January session from jipmer.edu.in

Direct link to download rank letters

How to download JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letters:

Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Under the latest announcements section, click on the rank letter link

Key in your user ID and password to login

Your JIPMER PG 2021 rank letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.