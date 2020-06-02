JK Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1850 posts of PO, banking associates

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1850 vacancies of probationary officers (PO) and banking associates. There are a total of 350 vacancies for PO and 1500 vacancies for banking associates post. Only domicile of Jammu Kashmir- UT can apply for the posts.

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for any of the two posts. Applicant for PO should be between 20 and 32 years of age while for banking associates applicants must be between 20 and 30 years of age. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at jkbank.com/careers.

The link to apply for the posts will be activated on June 20. The deadline of application will be notified later.

Click here for official notification