Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th bi-annual exam result for the Kashmir Division on its official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared (jkbose.ac.in)

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th bi-annual exam result for the Kashmir Division on its official website. Students who had taken the exam can check their result online at jkbose. ac.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their roll number to check their JK Bose class 10th or 12th results online. 

JKOBSE 10th Kashmir division result

JKOBSE 12th Kashmir division result

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit



Your JKBOSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE has also uploaded the online permission cum admission forms for Class 10th Kashmir Division (Winter Zone) on the official website. However, a statement flashing on the homepage says, “Online Permission cum Admission Forms for Class 10th for Jammu Division is Postponed for Few Days.” The link will be activated on September 17 and close on October 7.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 16:20 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:07 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Covid Impact: Depositors in various cases probed by police in Pune believe refunds will take longer
Sep 14, 2020 16:31 IST
‘Only 50 golfers allowed to play at a time on the course’
Sep 14, 2020 16:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh to celebrate ‘Anna utsav’ on eve of PM Modi’s birthday
Sep 14, 2020 16:25 IST
Teeing off in post-Covid era is all about staying at par with course SOPs
Sep 14, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.