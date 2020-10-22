JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th Bi-annual exam 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their resuts online at jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE declared the class 12th bi-annual result for Jammu division on its official website.

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone)

How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Jammu results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out