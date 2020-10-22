Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link

JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th Bi-annual exam 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website at jkbose.ac.in

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 10th result 2020 declared (jkbose)

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th Bi-annual exam 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their resuts online at jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE declared the class 12th bi-annual result for Jammu division on its official website.

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone)

How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Jammu results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.



Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.