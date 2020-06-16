JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage rises to 70%, says board

Sections
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on Monday declared that the results of class 10 annual regular summer zone witnessed 5 percent rise as compared to 2019.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:43 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Srinagar

“J&K BOSE declares 10th Class Annual Regular Summer Zone Results. From last year’s 65 per cent, pass percentage goes up to 70 percent. Both government and private schools have improved their performance,” the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

“Advisor K K Sharma congratulated students on the result and urged them to make the best possible use of available resources,” read the tweet.

The tweet added: “He appreciated tireless effort by JKBOSE team working as COVID warriors amidst challenges.”



