JKBOSE 12th Jammu division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their resuts online at jkbose.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 12th Jammu division bi-annual result 2020. (Screengrab )

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Bi-annual 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website.

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Result 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone)

How to check JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Jammu results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.



Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

