JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Jammu declared at jkbose.ac.in, here's how to check

Students of class 12th who have appeared in the JKBOSE examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020. (Screengrab)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the JKBOSE 12th results for Jammu division on its official website.

The board has also released the merit list for JKBOSE 12th exam results.

Here’s the direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th results.



How to check the results:



Visit the official website



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The result will appear on the display screen

