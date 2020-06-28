Sections
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Jammu division declared, check merit list here

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday released the result for class 12 annual exams held for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website.

Ritika Sharma from Shiksha Niketan Hr Senior Secondary Jammu has topped in Arts stream with 99% marks. Vanshika Sumbria secured the second position in Arts stream with 98.6% marks and S Mallikarjun bagged the third position with 98.2% marks.

Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stanzin Sharab, and Tania Gupta have secured first position in science stream with 98.6% marks.

In Commerce stream, Kriti, a student from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, has bagged the first position with 98.4 % marks. Muskan Gupta secured the second position in commerce with 98% marks, and third position is bagged by Mehak Chettri with 97.8 per cent marks.



Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE 12th merit list for Jammu Division.

Here’s the direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th result.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu division:

Step one: Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Step two: On the homepage, click on the link that reads,‘Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)’

Step three: Key in your credentials and login

Step four: The JKBOSE 12th result for Jammu division will appear on the display screen.

