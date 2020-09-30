Sections
JKBOSE 12th revaluation results 2020 for Jammu region declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check

Students who have applied for the re-evaluation can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. The revaluation result of JKBOSE Class 12 Summer zone has been released in the pdf format.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE 12th revaluation result 2020. (HT file)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the class 12 summer zone revaluation results on its official website.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12 Summer zone revaluation results 2020.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 Summer zone revaluation results 2020:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the tab that reads, “Enter main website”



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “12TH ANNUAL REGULAR SUMMER ZONE, 2020, JD RE-EVALUATION RESULT NOTIFICATION”

The re-evaluation results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and search for your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

