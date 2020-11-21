JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir division result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKBOSE Results 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th bi-annual exam for Kashmir division students, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. The students will have to enter their roll number on the result login page to download their scorecards.

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result 2020

How to check JKBOSE 10th Kahmir results 2020:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th bi-annual Kashmir division, flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Kahmir divison result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

JKBOSE has also declared the results for class 10th, 12th results for Leh division students on its official website. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results online.