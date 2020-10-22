JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 released at jkssb.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

New Delhi

JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday released the admit card for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at jkssb.nic.in.

The board will conduct the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Direct link to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020.

How to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.