JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 to be released today at jkssb.nic.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the admit card for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the various J&K District Cadre posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj will be able to download their admit cards online at jkssb.nic.in.

Also Read: JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 released at jkssb.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

According to the notice, the JKSSB admit card will be released at 6 pm.

The JKSSB OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The examination will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

How to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.