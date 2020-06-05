Sections
Home / Education / JKSSB Class- IV Special Recruitment: Govt. refers 7052 vacancies in Jammu Kashmir

JKSSB Class- IV Special Recruitment: Govt. refers 7052 vacancies in Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Government today referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Government today referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

As per a communiqué of GAD, Accelerated Recruitment Committee, which was constituted vide Government Order No.559-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 14.05.2020, has identified and forwarded 7052 vacancies of Class-IV posts of nineteen (19) departments to General Administration Department for their further referral to J&K Services Selection Board under rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

The vacancies with department-wise/cadre-wise/category-wise breakup are to be filled under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) 2020.

It has been informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 have been notified vide S.O. 184 of 4th June, 2020 and published in the Special Edition of the Official Gazette.



The communiqué also indicates Break-up of the vacancies as per Reservation Rules (Vertical/Horizontal reservation) and Cadre of the post indicating the particular Division and District in respect of Divisional/District Cadre posts.

As for the referred vacancies, 3475 belong to district cadre, 3142 belong to divisional cadre (Jammu 1619, Kashmir 1523) and UT cadre comprises 435 posts. Among the district cadre include Anantnag, 324; Bandipora, 113; Baramulla, 472; Budgam, 320; Doda, 221; Ganderbal, 61; Jammu, 224; Kathua, 290; Kishtwar, 85; Kulgam, 115; Kupwara, 211; Poonch,50; Pulwama, 44; Rajouri, 213; Ramban, 106; Reasi, 80; Samba, 61; Shopian, 81; Srinagar, 236 and Udhampur, 168 vacancies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

316 fresh infections take Haryana Covid-19 tally to 3,597
Jun 06, 2020 01:23 IST
Head constable tests positive for Covid after death; Mumbai Police toll at 20
Jun 06, 2020 01:17 IST
Thane records five Covid deaths, 152 new cases
Jun 06, 2020 01:15 IST
10 days on, Assam gas well blowout still ‘uncontrolled’, Singapore experts yet to reach
Jun 06, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.