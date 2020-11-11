JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020 released at jkssb.nic.in, check here

Sections
JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key online at jkssb.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the answer key of the Panchayat Account Assistant examination. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key online at jkssb.nic.in.

The Board conducted the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) recruitment examination on November 10, 2020.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) can upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 12th of November, 2020 to 15th of November, 2020. Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained,” reads the official notice.



JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020:

 

How to check JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the Objective Type Written Test (OMR Based) held on 10th of November, 2020”

The JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

