JKSSB Recruitment 2020:1997 vacancies for SI, Assistant Compiler and others notified

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at jkssb.nic.in on or before December 21, 2020.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKSSB Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant and Others in Divisional and District Cadre under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on its official website. The online registration process will begin on December 7, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at jkssb.nic.in on or before December 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1997 vacancies, out of which, 647 vacancies are for Assistant Compiler, 550 for Class IV, 350 for Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), 300 for Depot Assistant, and 50 each for Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, and Assistant Store Keeper.

Educational qualification:



Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department): A candidate should have a Graduation degree from any recognized University.



Assistant Compiler: A candidate should have passed 10+2.

Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper: A candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science subject.

Depot Assistant: A candidate should have passed Matriculation from any recognized Board of Examination.

Class IV:The minimum and maximum qualification for appointment under direct recruitment shall be Matric and 10+2.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

