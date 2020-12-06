JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Application to fill 1997 vacancies of SI, Assistant Compiler and others to begin tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will begin the online application process for the recruitment of SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant and Others in Divisional and District Cadre under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before December 21, 2020.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1997 vacancies, out of which, 647 vacancies are for Assistant Compiler, 550 for Class IV, 350 for Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), 300 for Depot Assistant, and 50 each for Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, and Assistant Store Keeper.

Educational qualification:

1. Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department): A candidate should possess a Graduation degree from any recognized University.

2. Assistant Compiler: A candidate should have passed 10+2.

3. Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper: A candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science subject.

4. Depot Assistant: A candidate should have passed Matriculation from any recognized Board of Examination.

5. Class IV:The minimum and maximum qualification for appointment under direct recruitment shall be Matric and 10+2.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.