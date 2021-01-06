Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1700 vacancies till Jan 16, here’s direct link

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1700 vacancies till Jan 16, here’s direct link

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 online at jkssb.nic.in.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JKSSB Recruitment 2021. (Screengrab )

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: The online registration process of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will end on January 16, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 online at jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1700 vacancies, out of which, 1246 vacancies are for Finance, 144 for Transport, 137 for Election, 79 for Culture, 78 for Labour & Employment , and 16 for Tribal Affairs.

Candidates will have to pay the online application fee of Rs 350. The registration fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

“The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the Examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Madhya Pradesh: FIR against farmer leader for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
by Debabrata Mohanty

latest news

We’re not annoyed, know what’s important: Rahane on quarantine controversy
by hindustantimes.com
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
How to rock bling post holidays
by Manish Mishra
Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.