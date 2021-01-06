JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1700 vacancies till Jan 16, here’s direct link

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: The online registration process of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will end on January 16, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 online at jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1700 vacancies, out of which, 1246 vacancies are for Finance, 144 for Transport, 137 for Election, 79 for Culture, 78 for Labour & Employment , and 16 for Tribal Affairs.

Candidates will have to pay the online application fee of Rs 350. The registration fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

“The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the Examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.