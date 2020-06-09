Sections
Home / Education / JNU advises students to return home after its health centre pharmacist tests coronavirus positive

JNU advises students to return home after its health centre pharmacist tests coronavirus positive

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday advised students still remaining on campus to return to their hometowns, days after a pharmacist at its health centre tested positive for the disease.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

JNU Admin Block (PTI)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday advised students still remaining on campus to return to their hometowns, days after a pharmacist at its health centre tested positive for the disease.

Although the university is taking all precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government from time to time, there is no safer place other than one’s own home, the varsity said. “In the present scenario, the timing of re-opening of the academic institutions is uncertain and may get delayed till August 15. Therefore, given the fact that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi is increasing rapidly, all students who are stranded in the hostels are, hereby, strongly advised to return to their home at the earliest,” a circular by Dean of Students Professor Sudheer Pratap Singh said.

The hostel residents who have already left the university campus should not come back until the university is re-opened, it said.

Last month also, JNU had asked students stranded in its hostels to return to their native places.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: After deadliest day, another big spike of nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
Jun 09, 2020 09:32 IST
Covid -19: JNU advises students to return to their home
Jun 09, 2020 09:32 IST
These Android apps could become a privacy nightmare for you
Jun 09, 2020 09:21 IST
Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costlier by 54 paise, diesel by 58 paise
Jun 09, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.