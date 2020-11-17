Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / JNU fourth annual convocation on November 18, President Kovind to be chief guest

JNU fourth annual convocation on November 18, President Kovind to be chief guest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fourth annual convocation on November 18 focused only on conferring PhD degrees.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

JNU Campus (PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fourth annual convocation on November 18 focused only on conferring PhD degrees.

JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said in a release that over 600 PhD degrees will be conferred during the convocation.

“Over 600 PhD degrees will be conferred on this day. The number is unprecedented considering the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This is the third consecutive year that the convocation is being organized which is focused only on conferring the PhD degrees,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the function and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the guest of honour.



The function will be organized online in virtual mode due to the pandemic.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said JNU reintroduced the convocation ceremony after a hiatus of more than four decades with the second convocation in 2018 followed by the third convocation in 2019.

“We are glad that in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing this tradition providing our students an opportunity to cherish their once in a lifetime experience of receiving their PhD degree. This is a proud moment for their parents too to see their ward’s hard work, assiduity and passion for research fructify,” he said.

The release said JNU is primarily a research-oriented university and with the establishment of new schools and centres during the last couple of years, such as School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Special Centre of Disaster Studies, Special Centre for National Security Studies and Special Centre for Study of North East India, the number of PhD degrees will further increase in the coming years. “This will further strengthen the research and innovation environment existing in the University,” the release said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Nov 17, 2020 09:42 IST
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Nov 17, 2020 09:09 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Nov 17, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year
Nov 17, 2020 09:51 IST
Allow coaching classes to reopen: Owners urge Maharashtra government
Nov 17, 2020 09:45 IST
Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine stable at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days
Nov 17, 2020 09:45 IST
NEP focuses on equipping students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges: Vice President
Nov 17, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.