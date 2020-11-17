JNU fourth annual convocation on November 18, President Kovind to be chief guest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fourth annual convocation on November 18 focused only on conferring PhD degrees.

JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said in a release that over 600 PhD degrees will be conferred during the convocation.

“Over 600 PhD degrees will be conferred on this day. The number is unprecedented considering the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This is the third consecutive year that the convocation is being organized which is focused only on conferring the PhD degrees,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the function and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the guest of honour.

The function will be organized online in virtual mode due to the pandemic.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said JNU reintroduced the convocation ceremony after a hiatus of more than four decades with the second convocation in 2018 followed by the third convocation in 2019.

“We are glad that in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing this tradition providing our students an opportunity to cherish their once in a lifetime experience of receiving their PhD degree. This is a proud moment for their parents too to see their ward’s hard work, assiduity and passion for research fructify,” he said.

The release said JNU is primarily a research-oriented university and with the establishment of new schools and centres during the last couple of years, such as School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Special Centre of Disaster Studies, Special Centre for National Security Studies and Special Centre for Study of North East India, the number of PhD degrees will further increase in the coming years. “This will further strengthen the research and innovation environment existing in the University,” the release said.