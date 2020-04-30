JNU to conduct 2- day workshop for teachers on usage of digital platforms

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:03 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

JNU campus (PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is scheduled to conduct a two-day workshop starting today on the usage of the digital platform for teachers in imparting education to the students.

“JNU conducts a workshop on “Design, Develop and Deliver Online Courses with Moodle Learning Management System” [April 30 - May 1, 2020]. More than a thousand participants from across India. JNU playing an active role in training teachers to use digital platforms during COVID-19,” JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted today.

The JNU VC further said in a statement that it is important for teachers to learn how to impart knowledge on digital platforms.

“To keep the teaching-learning process going smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that teachers learn how to use digital platforms. Post-COVID-19 too, digital platforms are going to be important,” Kumar said.



“Time has come to decide which part of education can be online and which can be in the classroom. Online education is going to bring more flexibility and greater access to education,” he added.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown till May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

