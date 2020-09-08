Sections
JNU to hold its fourth convocation virtually in November

In a statement issued on Monday, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said the decision to hold a virtual ceremony this year was taken by the university’s executive council (EC).

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 08:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JNU Campus (PTI)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday announced that it will hold its fourth annual convocation ceremony virtually in November this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the convocation this year will be virtual. Soon, a notification will be issued, inviting the students to register themselves for participating in the virtual convocation,” he said in the statement.

This will be the university’s fourth convocation ceremony. JNU’s first convocation was held in 1972 but due to a controversial speech of the then students’ union president, the ceremony was discontinued for a long period.It resumed after 46 years in 2018.



JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity decided to hold the convocation to make it a memorable event for the students.

“A convocation is a special moment in the life of a student. It is all about celebrating the scholarly achievement of a student after years of hard work by the university, family members and friends.I have no doubt that the convocation enhances the sense of belonging of students to their alma mater. Therefore, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students,” he said in a statement.

“The convocation committee will work out details on holding the virtual event sometime in November,” he said.

Several other educational institutes, including IIT-Bombay and IIT-Gandhinagar, have conducted online convocation because of the prevailing situation this year.

The JNU Teachers’ Association’s (JNUTA) secretary Surajit Mazumdar said, “Faculty in general has no role in the convocation, whether offline or online. We are more concerned about the issues related to teaching-learning and research than with ceremony. The JNU administration’s approach is the exact opposite.”

