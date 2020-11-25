Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / JNU to organise week long ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival’ every year

JNU to organise week long ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival’ every year

Various programmes such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events, including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate and discussions, will be conducted for students and prizes distributed to winners.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise a week-long “Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival” every year, officials said on Wednesday.

Various programmes such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events, including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate and discussions, will be conducted for students and prizes distributed to winners.

“This would immortalise the messages, thoughts and visions of this great son of India and spread the teachings of Swami ji among the JNU community, especially among the students,” JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The JNU Executive Council also passed a resolution to constitute a committee to develop academic research programmes on Swami Vivekananda.

A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in JNU was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing earlier this month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Nov 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Nov 25, 2020 19:06 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
Nov 25, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Nov 25, 2020 19:10 IST
Windies players travel to Auckland for 1st T20I after clearing COVID test
Nov 25, 2020 19:10 IST
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Nov 25, 2020 19:06 IST
Boy writes to Santa, asks if God ‘loves him for being gay’. Letter
Nov 25, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.