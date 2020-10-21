JNU to reopen from November 2 in phased manner for PhD scholars, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced that the varsity will be opened in a phased manner in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

According to the notice, the varsity will be opened on November 2, 2020, for final year PhD research scholars (Day scholars), including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory work in Science schools and special centres.

The second phase will begin from November 16, for PhD research scholars who were residing in hostels and now requires to enter the campus for access to laboratories and to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31, 2020, or before June 30, 2021.

Students will require certification from their supervisors, mentioning that they require laboratory access to complete PhD thesis work. The implementation of Phase 2 will depend on the successful implementation of the first phase, the varsity said in the notification.

Important guidelines to be followed:

1. Upon arrival to the campus, every student will fill up and submit the self-declaration form.

2. The central library will remain closed during these two phases

3. All canteens and dhabas will remain closed

4. Students and employees must download the Arogya Setu app and social gathering will not be permitted at any part of the JNU campus.

5. All students need to undergo a 7 day self-quarantine after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the varsity.

6. Meetings may be conducted only in online mode.

7. Social distancing norms must be maintained inside the labs.

For more details, students are advised to read the official notification.