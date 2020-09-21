Sections
JNUEE 2020 examination schedule announced, admit cards to be released today

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JNUEE 2020 exam will be able to download their admit card online at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA will be conducting the JNUEE 2020 exam from October 5 to 8, 2020, 2020, at various centres. (HT file )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the schedule for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam on its official website. According to the schedule, NTA will be conducting the JNUEE 2020 exam from October 5 to 8, 2020, 2020, at various centres. The agency will also release the admit card for JNUEE 2020 on Monday, September 21.

JNUEE 2020 examination schedule:

 

Earlier, the JNUEE 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 14, 2020, which was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government.



Candidates are advised to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download JNUEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JNUEE admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JNUEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take its print out for future use.

