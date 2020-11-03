Sections
Home / Education / JNUEE 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 on its official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JNUEE 2020 final answer key (HT file)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the JNUEE 2020 can download the subject-wise final answer key PDF from the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

NTA had released the provisional answer key on October 21 after which candidates were invited to raise objections. Considering the valid objections, NTA has released the final answer key, based on which the merit list will be prepared.

Direct link to download JNUEE Final Answer Key 2020

How to download JNUEE final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Click on the final answer key link flashing on the homepage



Look for your subject

Click on the ‘Download’ link given beside the subject

The PDF file will open

Match your response ID with the correct option ID.

