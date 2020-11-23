Sections
Home / Education / JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link

JNUEE 2020 Results:The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes at jnu.ac.in. Here’s the direct link to check JNU cutoff and JNUEE Results for all PG courses online.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JNU Results 2020 declared (PTI)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for post-graduate courses (MA, MSc, MCA) for the session 2020-21 can check their results online at jnu.ac.in.

JNU conducted the MCQ based PG entrance exam from October 4 to 8. The JNUEE 2020 for masters programmes were conducted online.

JNU has also released the cutoff marks for all disciplines in MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website at jnu.ac.in or find a direct link below.

JNUEE 2020 PG Cutoff Marks



JNUEE 2020 PG Results



How to download JNUEE Results 2020:



Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in



Under the important links tab click on the link that reads MA/MSc/MCA Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number, date of birth and captcha code

Your JNU results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

