JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link
JNUEE 2020 Results:The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes at jnu.ac.in. Here’s the direct link to check JNU cutoff and JNUEE Results for all PG courses online.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for post-graduate courses (MA, MSc, MCA) for the session 2020-21 can check their results online at jnu.ac.in.
JNU conducted the MCQ based PG entrance exam from October 4 to 8. The JNUEE 2020 for masters programmes were conducted online.
JNU has also released the cutoff marks for all disciplines in MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website at jnu.ac.in or find a direct link below.
How to download JNUEE Results 2020:
Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in
Under the important links tab click on the link that reads MA/MSc/MCA Results
A login page will appear on the screen
Key in your application number, date of birth and captcha code
Your JNU results will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.