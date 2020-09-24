JNUEE admit card 2020 released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to download
JNUEE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.
JNUEE admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam on its official website.
The JNUEE 2020 examination will be held from October 5 to 8, 2020, at various centres.
Candidates are advised to bring their hall tickets along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.
How to download JNUEE admit card 2020:
Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JNUEE admit card 2020”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JNUEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take its print out for future use.