JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in demanding phased return of students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Representative (Hindustan Times File)

On Saturday, the students’ union took out the “Unlock JNU March” from the Chandrabhaga Hostel. More than 100 students participated in the march and a subsequent dharna, the JNUSU said.

The march culminated at the North Gate with the dharna staged by students.

The march was addressed by JNUSU office-bearers, including its general secretary Satish Chandra, who said, “Students must be allowed inside in a phased manner. Researchers have their submissions in December. Many have their books and laptops in their hostel rooms, which now stand double-locked. How is research even possible without such crucial things? Proper SOP, including testing and quarantine facility, must be ensured by the JNU administration.” Students have put up a temporary tent near the main entrance. They spent the whole night there and have resolved to stage the sit-in until the university administration starts calling students back to the campus.

The JNU has formed a panel to work out guidelines on ensure a phased return of students to the campus.

