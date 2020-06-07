Jodhpur medical college walls painted with messages for COVID-19 awareness

Walls of a medical college in Jodhpur were painted on Saturday, under an initiative by the district administration, with slogans and precautionary measures to spread awareness regarding COVID-19.

“Besides spreading awareness, we also wish to pay homage to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. We hope to educate people about the safety measures they must undertake to live during this pandemic,” said Manoj Kalla, in-charge of the paintwork for Jodhpur administration.

The work began with painting walls outside Jodhpur’s Sampurnanand Medical College, he added, because of thousands of people visiting the area.

Slogans like ‘It isn’t just tobacco, spitting can also be injurious to health’ and ‘precaution is the ultimate treatment’ were seen painted, on the walls of the college, along with caricatures depicting the same.

“Precaution is ultimately the best treatment against coronavirus, that’s the message we want to spread among masses. We hope to educate people through these slogans and messages,” said Dr Prakash Rajpurohit, District Collector.