Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 6th round of counselling can check their result online at josaa.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020. (Screengrab )

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the sixth seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 6th round of counselling can check their result online at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and submission of candidate’s response will be done from 5 pm on November 7 till November 9, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 10, 2020, till 5 pm.

Direct link to check JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020.



How to check JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020:



Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in



Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “View seat allotment result- Round 6”

Key in your credentials and login

The JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

To accept allotted seats (and continue to be a part of JoSAA-2020 till the final round of seat allocation), candidates must upload all required documents

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Nov 08, 2020 16:01 IST
Places of worship to reopen soon in Maharashtra
Nov 08, 2020 16:05 IST
3 soldiers and BSF constable killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Machil
Nov 08, 2020 16:00 IST

latest news

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Nov 08, 2020 16:05 IST
She had a dream, says family of Kerala doctor who died in US
Nov 08, 2020 16:13 IST
Pollard names the ‘smarter Pandya’ between Hardik and Krunal
Nov 08, 2020 16:02 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi’s party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition
Nov 08, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.