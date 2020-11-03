JoSAA Counselling: 5th seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JoSAA 5th seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will on Tuesday announce the fifth seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 5th round of counselling will be able to check their result online at josaa.nic.in. The result will be out by 5 pm.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and submission of candidate’s response will be done from 5 pm on November 3 till November 5, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 6, 2020, till 5 pm.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule

How to check JoSAA 5th seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “5th seat allotment result”

Key in your credentials and login

The JoSAA 5th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

JoSAA 2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.