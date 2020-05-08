Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / JPSC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline to fill 380 Medical officers vacancies extended, check details

JPSC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline to fill 380 Medical officers vacancies extended, check details

As per the notification, the last date to fill in the online application form has been extended to June 5, 2020. However, the students can submit their online registration fee until June 6, 2020.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment of Medical Officer (MO) on its official website.

As per the notification, the last date to fill in the online application form has been extended to June 5, 2020. However, the students can submit their online registration fee until June 6, 2020.

JPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 380 vacancies of Medical officers.

Eligibility criteria:



1. MBBS From Medical College recognized by the Medical Council of India and recognized by State Govt.



2. At least a one-year Internship from recognized Medical College & Hospital.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while for SC, ST, and ex-serviceman applicants, the online registration fee is Rs 150.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali
May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.