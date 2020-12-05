Sections
JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies for MTS notified, apply from December 28

JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at employment.tripura.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.

JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: The Joint Recruitment Board (JRB), Tripura has released an official notification for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff, Group D (Non-Technical) in various departments on its official website. The online registration process will commence on December 28, 2020.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at employment.tripura.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff, Group D (Category Non-Technical).

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while for SC/ ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 150. However, the PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates belonging to the reserved category must be 8th passed from a recognized school while the candidates from reserved category must be at least 5th passed.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

