Kamdhenu Aayog asks varsities to set up Kamdhenu chairs

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) , under the ministry of animal husbandry, has asked varsities to set up Kamdhenu chairs.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday, RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria introduced the concept and appealed to all the Vice Chancellors across India and College Heads for starting ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ in every university and college.

Kathiria said we need to educate the youth about agriculture, health, social, economic and environmental importance of our Indigenous cows.

Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre applauded the initiative to set up Kamdhenu Chairs, said the statement. I am sure that a few Colleges and Universities will start the Kamdhenu chair then others will follow, he said.

The statement said Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary UGC welcomed and praised Dr Kathiria for this innovative initiative and promised that UGC will provide full support for Kamdhenu chair.

In open House session Scientists and VCs from various Universities expressed happiness and applauded the initiative of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.

It said Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University, Prof. Sangita Srivastava; VC of Kamdhenu University in Gujarat, Dr. Naresh Kelawala; Rtd VC from Rajasthan, Shri Krishna Murari Lal Pathak; VC from RAJUVAS, Prof Vishnu Sharma; Scientist from Central University of Haryana, Prof Satish Kumar; VC Shri Nitin Pethani from Saurashtra University; VC from RKDF University, Dr. Sudesh Kumar Sohani; Dr. Panckaj Garg from Jyoti Vidyapeeth Womens University, Jaipur ; VC from Guru Govind Singh University in Godhra, Dr. Pratap Singh Chauhan; VC from ICFAI University also supprted establishment of Kamdhenu Chairs.