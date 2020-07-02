Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Students screened before SSLC exam in Kalburgi

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Students screened before SSLC exam in Kalburgi

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: The Karnataka SSLC exams, that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kalburgi (Karnataka)

Karnataka 10th exam 2020. (HT file)

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Class 10 students on Thursday reached their examination centre in Karnataka’s Kalburgi to take their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

Students underwent thermal screening before they were allowed to enter the exam hall.

The Karnataka SSLC exams, that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has said they came to the decision to conduct the exams after careful discussion with the Minister of Education. Social distancing and face masks were made compulsory.



About 848,203 students are appearing for the exam between June 25 and July 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus
Jul 02, 2020 16:43 IST
YES Bank fraud: Rana Kapoor given interim protection from arrest till July 11
Jul 02, 2020 16:42 IST
Covid 19: India’s top 15 states with highest recovery rate and numbers
Jul 02, 2020 16:40 IST
Near-stampede situation as villagers line up for Amphan relief in Bengal
Jul 02, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.