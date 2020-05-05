Sections
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 expected today: Direct links to check scorecard online

Karnataka State Board first year PUC result 2020 is expected to be declared today on its official website. Here is the direct link to check the scorecard online

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:35 IST

By Hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 to be declared today (HT File)

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: Karnataka State Board first year PUC result is expected to be declared today on its official website. According to media reports, the board had earlier notified that the 1st PUC or class 11th result will be declared on May 5. Candidates will be able to check their results online at karresults.nic. in or pue.kar.nic.in.

The Karantaka 1st PUC results can also be checked on Suvidya portal at www. results.bspucpa.com. In the year 2019, the result was also published on Suvidya portal.

The Karnataka Board 1st PUC exam also called as pre university exam was conducted in the month of February. The result is expected to be declared shortly.

According to media reports, students will also receive their 1st PUC result 2020 on their registered mobile numbers. The results will not be published on the notice board this year in order to maintain social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.



Karnataka PUC Result: How To Check Results online

Step 1 : Visit the official websites for Karnataka Board Results at karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 :On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3 : Under the 1st PUC result section, enter the required login credentials like registration number/ roll number and date of birth as given in the admit card.

Step 4 : Click on “submit” button

Your Karnataka 1st PUC Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 on karresults.nic.in

