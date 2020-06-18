Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020 held, lakhs of students appear

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020 held, lakhs of students appear

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020: An estimated 5.59 lakh students were slated to appear for the examination at over 1,000 thousand centres across the state.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:45 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Representational image. (File photo)

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020: The second year pre-university course (PUC) English paper examination in Karnataka was held on Thursday with social distancing and other safety norms, nearly three months after being postponed in March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

An estimated 5.59 lakh students were slated to appear for the examination at over 1,000 thousand centres across the state.

Only the English paper was left out as the examination scheduled on March 23 could not be conducted in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The department of pre-university education had issued the standard operating procedure for conducting the examination including sanitising the exam halls, the length of the benches, the number of students to be present in each room, thermal screening and usage of sanitisers and masks.



The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar visited a few schools in Bengaluru to take stock of the situation.

There were reports that social distancing was given a go-by at some centres in different parts of the state as the students, staff and parents huddled under the tin roofs due to heavy downpour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike
Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.