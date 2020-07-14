Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live Updates: PUE to declare class 12th results at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live Updates: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be declared today at 11:30 am. Students who have taken the class 12th or pre-university certificate (PUC) exam will be able to check their results online. Students will get the result alert on their registered mobile numbers as soon as the result is announced. The results will be uploaded on the official website at karresults.nic.in after 12 noon. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will announce the results today. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from March 4 to March 21 but due to the coronavirus related lockdown, the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed and was taken up on June 18.

