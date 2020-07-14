Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, check details here

Sections
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Department of Pre-university Education will announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th today, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karantaka 2nd PUC result 2020

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Department of Pre-university Education will announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th today, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com. The result will be uploaded on the official website after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website www.karresults.nic.in.

Over 6.5 lakh students are registered for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 will be announced by Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar.

The Karnataka first PUC Result was declared on May 4. Karnataka had scheduled to conduct the 2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some of the papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

