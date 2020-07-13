Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Department of Pre-university Education all announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th tomorrow, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karantaka 2nd PUC result 2020

Department of Pre-university Education all announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th tomorrow, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com

Around 6 lakh students were registered for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. Earlier, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result and SSLC result 2020 will be declared between July last week and August first week. “We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August.The PUC results will be out in the last week of July,” he had told the reporters. However, the minister later tweeted on July 9 that the 2nd PUC result will be declared around July 20.

One paper was postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown. The English paper that was scheduled on March 23, was held on June 18.The Karnataka first PUC Result has already been declared on May 4. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or 2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IOA secretary general asks for proposal on gender equality
Jul 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Had this been Ashes, would Broad have not played: Nasser Hussain
Jul 13, 2020 16:45 IST
Bail for 85 Kyrgystan nationals chargesheeted in Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat case
Jul 13, 2020 16:41 IST
Beware of Covid-related fraudsters
Jul 13, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.