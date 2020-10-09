Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results: The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka, or PUE, on Friday declared the results of Class 12 supplementary exam on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exams can check their results online at karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The department conducted the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary examination between September 7 and 18, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct Link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PUC Supplementary Results announced on 09/10/2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.