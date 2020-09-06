Karnataka allows students taking Pre-University Certificate exams to travel free in buses
The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination to travel free of cost to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC.
“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC) to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service,” said Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.