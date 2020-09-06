Sections
Karnataka allows students taking Pre-University Certificate exams to travel free in buses

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Representational image. (HT file)

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination to travel free of cost to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC.

The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.

“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC) to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service,” said Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.

