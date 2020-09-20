Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka bars class 9, 12 students from visiting schools

Karnataka bars class 9, 12 students from visiting schools

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Representational image. (REUTERS file)

The Karnataka government on Saturday prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it said.

