Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Karnataka COVID-19 panel against reopening schools in December

Karnataka COVID-19 panel against reopening schools in December

The Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 in Karnataka has recommended to the state government not to reopen schools in December ahead of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s a key meeting on Monday to take a call on the matter.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:58 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Bengaluru

The Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 in Karnataka has recommended to the state government not to reopen schools in December. The schools have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 in Karnataka has recommended to the state government not to reopen schools in December ahead of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s a key meeting on Monday to take a call on the matter.

“After extensive deliberations it was unanimously resolved not to reopen the schools in December, proceedings of the COVID-19 52nd Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting held on Sunday said.

The COVID-19 scenario shall be reviewed in the last week of December to consider reopening of schools at an appropriate time subsequently, it said, adding that this recommendation was for the consideration of the government in the larger public interest of the state.

The schools have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19.



The proceedings of the meeting, headed by Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan, said, the current scenario of COVID-19 in the state was showing a declining trend with around 1,700 cases and 20 deaths reported daily.

It was important to consolidate gains made after great efforts in the last eight months to contain the disease in the state, the panel said, pointing to the spike or resurgence of cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and others.

Besides, the months of December and January due to winter are cold and conducive to occurrence and spread of respiratory infections, including COVID-19, it said, adding that the epidemiological perspective based on a state survey done in September is that there may be a spike in cases in the districts with low prevalence.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar are holding a meeting on Monday with the Education Department and other government officials to discuss reopening of schools.

The government has also taken suggestions from parents, health committee officials and educational experts, and other stakeholders.

Ahead of the meeting Yediyurappa said, “After taking note of the opinion expressed in the meeting, gathering suggestions from every one, we will take a decision. We will discuss and let you know the outcome.” “Schools had to open in June, six months have gone.

There are various opinions like not to open schools, to open for selective classes. Also government school students in rural areas are not getting the benefit of online classes,” Kumar said.

There were also social problems arising with reports about child labour and child marrigaes, he said.

The graduate, post-graduate, diploma and engineering colleges have reopened on November 17 in the state with preventive measures for COVID-19, but the attendance of students is said to be very poor so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Nov 23, 2020 15:18 IST
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Nov 23, 2020 14:56 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

Stubble-burning led to high Covid-19 death rate in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Nov 23, 2020 15:21 IST
Carlos Ghosn’s jail time in Japan called ‘abuse’ of process by UN panel
Nov 23, 2020 15:19 IST
Why has the Trump campaign distanced itself from Sidney Powell
Nov 23, 2020 15:17 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Nov 23, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.