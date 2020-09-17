Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed again, check revised schedule here

Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed again, check revised schedule here

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has further postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET). Check revised schedule here.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed (PTI)

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has further postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET) 2020. The DCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 7 has been postponed to October 14. Originally, the DCET 2020 entrance exam for admission to 2nd year/ 3rd Semester engineering courses under lateral entry scheme was scheduled to be held on August 9.

KEA has also extended the deadline to apply for DCET and PGCET 2020 till September 21, up to 5:30 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is September 22.

The exam for respective subjects will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on October 14. The exam will be of 180 marks. The exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates Kannada language test (Only in Bangalore) will be held for 50 marks from 3 pm to 4 pm. 

Karnataka PGCET 2020:

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 will be conducted on October 13 and 14. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 8 and 9.

On October 13, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks. The exam for Type A courses will held on October 13 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks.

On October 14, KEA will hold exams for MCA and MBA programmes. The exam for MCA will be held for 100 marks, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam for MBA will be held for 100 marks from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will be held for admission to 1st year/1st semester. The questions will carry a total of 100 marks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Sep 17, 2020 10:35 IST
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 10:47 IST
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
Sep 17, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Suhana drops throwback pic, Sushant’s sister goes on social media detox
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Kavita Kaushik: I feel social media is the worst drug
Sep 17, 2020 11:15 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: BJP organises ‘sewa saptah’
Sep 17, 2020 11:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.