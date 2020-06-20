Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka govt asks private unaided schools not to hike fees

The government has the powers to fix tuition fees for the unaided private schools under Karnataka Education Act 1983 and rules framed under it, the circular said.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Representational image. (HT file)

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a direction to private unaided schools in the state not to increase the tuition fees during 2020-21 academic year.

Noting that this was being done considering financial constraints faced by people due to COVID-19 pandemic, a circular said in case school managements collect tuition fees higher than the academic year 2019-20, action will be taken under the provisions of Karnataka Education Act.

Citing financial difficulties faced by people as industrial and financial activities had come to halt due to COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, it said, several petitions had come from parents seeking directions to schools not to increase tuition fees.



